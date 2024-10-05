Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.84 and a 52-week high of $209.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

