Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $438.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $2.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $7.75 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

