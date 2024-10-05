Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.