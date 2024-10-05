Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,523 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $97,077.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,310 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $7,074.00.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

