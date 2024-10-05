Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$150,100.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 5,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.02 ($20.70), for a total transaction of A$150,100.00 ($103,517.24).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Peter Gill sold 133 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.20 ($20.82), for a total transaction of A$4,015.94 ($2,769.61).
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($20.17), for a total value of A$585,000.00 ($403,448.28).
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.
Supply Network Increases Dividend
About Supply Network
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
