Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$150,100.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 5,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.02 ($20.70), for a total transaction of A$150,100.00 ($103,517.24).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Peter Gill sold 133 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.20 ($20.82), for a total transaction of A$4,015.94 ($2,769.61).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($20.17), for a total value of A$585,000.00 ($403,448.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

