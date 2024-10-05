Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $111,750.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518,751 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $104,447.16.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $309,148.06.

On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

