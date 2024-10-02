Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $548.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

