THOR Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of THO opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

