Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 1 year low of $119.69 and a 1 year high of $211.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $185.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,323,000 after buying an additional 67,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 123.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

