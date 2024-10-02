Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWO. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $8,829,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

