Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21,963.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

