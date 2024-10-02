Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 74.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Pentair by 82.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $473,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

