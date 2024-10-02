Twilio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,735 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 8,535 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $611,940.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $611,940.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,386. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Twilio by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twilio by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.