Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Call Options (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,574 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 474% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,018 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Invesco by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 929,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Invesco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Invesco by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 698,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Invesco Stock Down 1.8 %

IVZ opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

