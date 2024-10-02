Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc Sells 7,500 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 908,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60.

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $506.00.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

