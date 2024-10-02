Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 7,098 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,584.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arlo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ARLO stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $17.64.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on ARLO. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arlo Technologies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.