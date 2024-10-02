Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Director Sells C$45,025.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Antony Wood sold 125,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$45,025.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 2.8 %

Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

