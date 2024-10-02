Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Director Sells C$45,025.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Antony Wood sold 125,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$45,025.00.
Blackrock Silver Stock Down 2.8 %
Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Blackrock Silver
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Silver
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.