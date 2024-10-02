Alan Kenneth Ryder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$55,700.00.
Alan Kenneth Ryder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 3,200 shares of Sagicor Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.81 per share, with a total value of C$18,592.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Alan Kenneth Ryder acquired 1,800 shares of Sagicor Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.81 per share, with a total value of C$10,458.00.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
Sagicor Financial stock opened at C$5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21.
Sagicor Financial Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
About Sagicor Financial
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
