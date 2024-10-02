Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,105 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $153,045.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,305.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $151,962.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

