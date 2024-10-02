Keith Barnes Sells 6,725 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:KN opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.
Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
