Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Hexcel by 438.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $2,098,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 232.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 235,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 158,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

