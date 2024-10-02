Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE EDR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group
In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
See Also
