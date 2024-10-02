Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EDR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

