FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

FTAI opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

