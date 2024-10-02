Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 17,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,618. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,765.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,466.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

