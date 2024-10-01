Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,538,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,561,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.4 %

ALSN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.44. 1,012,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.