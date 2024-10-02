Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Decreases By 8.8%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.

In other news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $50,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in FRP by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

