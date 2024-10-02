Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $160.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.82.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.