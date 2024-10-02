Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ooma by 382.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 367,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.38 million, a PE ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ooma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

