Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) PT at $37.67

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $21,881,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 637.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $4,108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

