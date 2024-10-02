Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COYA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COYA

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ COYA opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.58. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.