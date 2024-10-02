Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several brokerages have commented on HST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
