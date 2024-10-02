Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

