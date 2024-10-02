Short Interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Rises By 5.6%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $864,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

