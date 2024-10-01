Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expands By 13.7%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,729 shares of company stock worth $1,289,241. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

