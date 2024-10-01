DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,373,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 2,096,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,636.7 days.

DEXUS Price Performance

DEXUS stock opened at C$4.47 on Tuesday. DEXUS has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.58.

Get DEXUS alerts:

About DEXUS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.