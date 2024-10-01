Murray International Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:MYI)

Murray International (LON:MYIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 255.67 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.15. Murray International has a 52-week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.50 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 855.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

