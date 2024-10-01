Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 13.8%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
adidas Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.93 and a beta of 1.21.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
