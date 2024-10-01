Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Expands By 13.5%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.94. AddLife AB has a 12-month low of C$7.94 and a 12-month high of C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

