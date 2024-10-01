Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,988.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
