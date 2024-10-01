Companhia Paranaense de Energia Declares Variable Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ELPC)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELPC opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

