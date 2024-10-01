Kings Arms Yard VCT (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.54 on October 25th

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Trading Up 2.5 %
LON KAY opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.55. The firm has a market cap of £115.83 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.01.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kings Arms Yard VCT
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- October’s Big Winners: Top 5 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Instacart Is Revolutionizing Groceries: Why It’s Time to Invest
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- DraftKings Is the Real MVP of the 2025 NFL Football Season
Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.