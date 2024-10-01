Kings Arms Yard VCT (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.54 on October 25th

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Trading Up 2.5 %

LON KAY opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.55. The firm has a market cap of £115.83 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Kings Arms Yard VCT alerts:

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.