Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Declines By 7.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,315,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 13,256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61,578.5 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

