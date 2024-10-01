Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Declines By 7.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,315,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 13,256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61,578.5 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
