Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $28.65.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is IonQ Leading the Quantum Revolution? Major Deals Fuel Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why NetApp’s AI-Driven Data Solutions Make It a Top Tech Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cloud Growth and AI: DigitalOcean’s Winning Formula Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.