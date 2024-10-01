Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.