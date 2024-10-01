iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

