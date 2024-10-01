International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Short Interest Update

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 20,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,807. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.34. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

