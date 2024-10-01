City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 316,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 182,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,946. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 2,225.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

