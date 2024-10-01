iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.61. 339,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,230. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.