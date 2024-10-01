iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.61. 339,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,230. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.