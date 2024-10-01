Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.5 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.44. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.