Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Up 4.0 %

COGNY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

