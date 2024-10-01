Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Up 4.0 %
COGNY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About Cogna Educação
