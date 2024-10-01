Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.3 %

CCL opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

