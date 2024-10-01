City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 22

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
City of London Investment Group Stock Performance
LON CLIG opened at GBX 375 ($5.02) on Tuesday. City of London Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($5.15). The stock has a market cap of £183.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
